Former Forsyth Utility Clerk accused of stealing utility deposit money

Charges filed after Forsyth audit

FORSYTH, Mo. — A former utility clerk for the City of Forsyth is accused of stealing $2,000 in utility deposits from the city. Carla Combs is facing one count of felony stealing in Taney County.

Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway says her office realized the money was missing during an audit last year. Galloway says the money went missing between May and November of 2019. “I’m proud of the work done by our Public Corruption and Fraud Division to uncover the missing funds and to work with local law enforcement to bring justice for the citizens of Forsyth,” Galloway said in a statement.

In December of 2021, the Missouri State Auditor’s Office issued a follow-up report on Forsyth to measure progress. That report showed city officials had either implemented or were in the process of implementing all of the recommendations the Auditor’s Office had made.

