Former city treasurer sentenced to federal prison

ST. LOUIS (AP) – A suburban St. Louis woman admitted in federal court to stealing about $400,000 while serving as a town treasurer and another $156,000 from a charity where she worked has been sentenced to more than three years in federal prison.

Venita Sedodo of St. Charles pleaded guilty in February to two counts of wire fraud and two counts of mail fraud. She was sentenced Friday. She must pay back the stolen funds.

Sedodo worked as treasurer for Velda City in St. Louis County from November 2015 through October 2018. She also worked for a charity that provides financial aid to the deaf and hearing impaired.