Former campaign staffer held in shooting death of ex-Arkansas state senator: reports

POCAHONTAS, Ar. (FOX) — A former campaign staffer has been arrested in connection with this month’s shooting death of former Arkansas state Sen. Linda Collins-Smith, according to reports.

Arkansas State Police identified the suspect as Rebecca Lynn O’Donnell, 48, of Pocahontas, Ark., and said that criminal charges were pending, but did not say whether they were seeking any other suspects in Collins’ death.

Collins-Smith, 57, was found dead at her home in Pocahontas. Authorities have released few details about the killing and haven’t said how or when exactly the ex-lawmaker was killed.

A judge last week granted a request by prosecutors to seal documents and statements obtained by police during the probe.

Arkansas State Police have not released the connection between O’Donnell and Collin-Smith but a former communications director for the former Republican state senator told Little Rock’s KTHV-TV that O’Donnell had worked on Collins-Smith’s most recent campaign and the two were friends.

