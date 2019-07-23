Former Branson Mayor running for Missouri State Representative

BRANSON, Mo.– Former Branson Mayor Karen Best announced this week that she will be seeking to replace term-limited representative Jeff Justus in the Missouri House of Representatives.

In addition to serving two terms as Branson mayor, Best worked in education for 20 years and was a real estate agent and small business owner for 13 years.

Best stated, “For more than a decade I’ve been working to promote business and industry in Taney County. Throughout that time I’ve served on numerous boards, commissions, and with community organizations and have been able to here first hand the issues and concerns our citizens have.”

Best also spent time working for the Trump organization. She says getting to work in the Trump organization taught her a lot and she looks forward to working to advance President Trump’s “make america great again!” agenda here in Missouri.

Best also says she is a fiscal conservative, constitutional conservative, and is pro-life.