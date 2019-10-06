Football game in Spanish? Here’s how to change it back.

For Mediacom viewers

  • Press Menu on remote
  • Click the Home symbol
  • Click on Settings
  • Click the Audio Setup
  • Click the Audio Default Track
  • Change from Channel Default  to English

For all other viewers

  • Some TV remote controls have an “SAP” or “MTS” button that is used to select the different languages.
  • If the above does not apply, you’ll need to go into the menus to find the SAP/MTS settings.
  • If you have difficulty, it would be best to download the manual of your TV make/model number & follow instructions.
  • If further help is needed, please call our office at 417-862-1010 & leave your name, phone number & issue so we can assist you with making this adjustment.

