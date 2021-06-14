Springfield Police release more footage of a possible suspect in driveway attack

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Police Department is still searching for the suspects who attacked a Springfield woman on June 9.

According to a Facebook post, the incident happened Wednesday night around 9:30 p.m. in the area of South Broadway.

Security video shows two men getting out of a grey Ford Explorer and approaching a woman getting a child out of the backseat of her car, which was parked in her driveway.

Authorities released a new video and pictures they believe to be the suspect and his vehicle. The vehicle is believed to be a Ford Explorer, with tinted windows, between the 2016-2019 model year with some sort of sticker on the back glass on the right side.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1755.