Food trucks take to the streets at the annual Mo Food Truck Fest

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Nearly 30 food trucks parked in Downtown Springfield today for the 5th annual Mo Food Truck Fest.

The food trucks ranged from barbecue and tacos to sushi and even cajun food.

Local musicians took the stage, and vendors set up shop.

Neil Gomme is the owner of London Calling, which has been in Springfield for six years.

He says the Mo Food Truck Fest is one of his favorite events of the year.

He says it’s important because it shows that food trucks are still thriving in this area.

“Eating out of a food truck is something different,” Gomme said. “I think that the people who own these food trucks are incredibly passionate about what they do. It is their business. You are talking to the owner typically. They are the person that is making it and doing everything around it. So they are super passionate. So you can taste the love that has gone into a lot of these food items around here.”