Food truck park opens in Springfield, offering variety of foods

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A new food destination opened in Springfield over the weekend.

The Route 66 Food Truck Park will have 10 food trucks, each offering different foods.

Neil Gomme, the owner of London Calling, says having multiple trucks in one location means there’s something for everyone.

“So offering one spot where there are multiple locations was always a dream when I first started on Glenstone with the food tuck park there,” Gomme said. “The success of it actually meant that those places moved into brick and motor locations and that success meant that all the trucks moved away, but it was so successful when we started so this is brilliant to be able to bring everybody back again together.”

The location also has a double-decker bus that seats around 75 people and Route 66 themed indoor seating with a bar.