Food labels to become easier to read

JOPLIN, Mo. (KSN) — If you check labels when you food shop, you aren’t alone.

And now it is even easier to find out what’s in the foods and beverages that you consume.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has implemented new guidelines when it comes to food and beverage labeling.

This is a side by side comparison of what food labels used to look like and how they are required to appear for some products as of the first of the year.

Susan Pittman, RD, Freeman Diabetes Education Program, said, “Think it’s just an overall easier look for the consumer um to try and pull out where they’re enlarging and bolding some of the information that is more pertinent to the consumer that they may be interested in.”

Food and beverage manufacturers with sales at or above $10 million had to switch to the new labels at the first of this year, those with sales less than that by this time next year.

Pittman says some manufacturers switched to the new labeling even before the first of the year.

And she says they provide more information when it comes to carbohydrate content.

“One of the things they have done to pull out the added sugar may be beneficial to people who are concerned with the amount of sugar in their diet, which a lot of people are, specifically people who have diabetes but also a lot of parents are concerned about how much added sugar is in drinks and foods that their kids are consuming.”

Johnny Watkins is married to a diabetic and says he appreciates the intent of the new system.

Johnny Watkins said, “My wife has had a heart attack already so I try to watch them and want her to watch them too when I’m not around.”