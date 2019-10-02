Flu shots for uninsured adults in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Uninsured adults in Greene County have the opportunity to get free flu shots.

The Springfield Flu Coalition held its first free clinic of the flu season at the Salvation Army.

The Springfield flu coalition is a partnership between CoxHealth, the Greene County Medical Society, Mercy Springfield, and the Springfield-Greene County Health Department.

Kathryn Wall is the public health information administrator for the Springfield-Greene County Health Department.

She says it’s ideal to get your flu shot before the end of October.

“This is the first week of flu, and so we’ll be watching as those cases come in. But it’s always a good idea,” Wall said. “This is our best mode of prevention of the flu. And if you’ve ever had the flu, you know it’s nasty. You know you’re out of work for a week, you’re out of school for a good amount of time. So make sure you can prevent that.”

These clinics are free for uninsured Greene County adult residents only and are available at the following dates and times: