Flu season is higher in Missouri

Mo. — Tis the season for catching the flu and with all of the Christmas gatherings going on, the risk of spreading germs is even higher.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, there have been 3 influenza related deaths in Missouri this year and the number of cases in the state surpassed the 1,500 mark.

For Brandi Altom, owner of blend salon in downtown Branson, taking precautions to avoid the flu is a must, especially with all of the clients they see at her shop.

There have been three confirmed flu cases so far this year in Taney County.

However, they are seeing a high number of reports of flu like illnesses.

Shannon Newman, assistant nurse manager at Cox Urgent Care, reminds people to get their flu shots, wash hands regularly with warm soapy water, or use hand sanitizer and of course if you feel sick, you may want to skip that Christmas party.

“So, that’s why isolation from those that you that are sick with it,” Newman said. “To just keep grandma safe. Keep her away from the kiddos that have it.”

Newman says they’ve noticed the flu season started a bit slower this season.