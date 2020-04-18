Floyd Warmann dies; served as Missouri Governor Hearnes’ top aide for eight years

(MONET) — A St. Louis man who successfully ran Warren Hearnes’ 1964 Missouri gubernatorial campaign and served as Hearnes’ top aide for eight years has died.

Floyd Warmann, 87, died this week, according to the obituary from Ortmann Funeral Home in Creve Couer.

Mr. Warmann was involved in Missouri Democratic Party politics his entire life.

Hearnes, who was from southeast Missouri’s Charleston, served ten years in the Missouri House before being elected Secretary of State in 1960. Warmann ran Hearnes’ 1964 gubernatorial campaign, and was his top assistant for eight years in Jefferson City.

Hearnes was re-elected to a second term in 1968. He served as governor from 1965 to 1973.

Mr. Warmann later served on the St. Louis County Board of Police Commissioners. Memorials are suggested to the BackStoppers organization.

