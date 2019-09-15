Florida ‘porch pirate’ caught on camera stealing package while little girl watches

by: Nicole Darrah

(FOX) — A woman was caught on camera allegedly stealing a package from a Florida home – with a young child, who followed along, watching her.

The unidentified “porch pirate,” as described by the Tampa Police Department, was captured on home surveillance video Sept. 7.

The woman is seen walking up to the front porch of the house, located in the neighborhood’s Audubon Drive, and taking a package that’s seemingly hidden behind a pillar of the porch.

While she takes the package, a young child is seen following closely behind. The two soon leave the house, heading toward the street’s sidewalk and walking away.

Investigators explained in a Facebook post they want to find the adult, and the child – “to explain about consequences to actions.”

