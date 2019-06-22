Florida man sentenced to 15 years for dismembering father

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fl. (FOX) — A Florida man was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Friday for dismembering his father’s dead body, but was found not guilty of murder in the crime.

James “Jimmy” Scandirito, 50, of Boca Raton, was found guilty of “abuse of a dead body” after allegedly cutting up the corpse of his father, 74-year-old James “Skip” Scandirito.

The younger Scandirito was sentenced roughly a year after his father was found buried and dismembered underneath the Ocean Breeze Golf Club in Boca Raton. When handing out the sentence, Judge John Kastrenakes said Scandirito was unremorseful and tried to obstruct the investigation, according to the Palm Beach Post.

James had originally told police his dad went on a kayaking trip and never returned, but officers followed the younger Scandirito to the golf course in March of last year, where they uncovered Skip’s upper and lower torso.

Police accused James of killing his father on March 28, 2018, putting his body parts in trash bags, sealing them with duct tape and burying them at the closed golf course.

