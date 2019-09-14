Florida man says he smashed car windows because ‘Trump owes me 1 trillion dollars’

Justin James Wilson, 30, is accused of smashing at least 20 vehicles, saying he did it because President Trump owed him money. (Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office)

(FOX) — A homeless Florida went on a vandalism spree smashing the windows of at least 20 cars parked at a hotel in Fort Walton Beach, claiming President Trump owes him money.

Okaloosa County sheriff’s deputies arrested Justin James Wilson, 30, on Monday after allegedly using rocks and a belt buckle to smash windows and beat cars parked at a Holiday Inn Resort. He caused at least $30,000 in damage.

Wilson admitted to breaking the windows, saying: “Take me to jail. I did it because Donald Trump owes me one trillion dollars and these vehicles belong to the mafia.” (Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office)

“Responding deputies found Wilson in front of the business, passed out on a bench,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post.

Wilson faces 14 counts of felony criminal mischief and 6 counts misdemeanor criminal mischief.