Florida man arrested after pelting girlfriend with McDonald’s sweet and sour packets: police

(FOX) — A Florida man pelted his girlfriend in the “head and face area” with sweet and sour sauce packets Sunday because he was angry she had “bought the wrong food from McDonald’s,” a felony battery complaint said.

Jesus Oscar Ferrer Jr., 30, attacked his girlfriend — with whom he has a child — in the couple’s motel room in Tampa, police said.

A struggle ensued and Ferrer allegedly pinned his girlfriend to the ground. He “placed his palm on her face and pressed her head into the ground using his body weight,” which prompted the woman to rip off part of his beard, the complaint said.

