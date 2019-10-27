Florida begger charged with threatening to beat up woman who wouldn’t give her $1

Melanie Leff, 46, had been panhandling around 6:00 p.m. on Thursday when a bystander complained to police that Leff had threatened to beat up a woman after she refused to give her $1. (Manatee County Sheriff’s Office)

(FOX) — A Florida panhandler has been charged with threatening to beat up a woman who wouldn’t give her $1 when she asked, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Melanie Leff, 46, had been panhandling in Bradenton around 6:00 p.m. on Thursday when a bystander allegedly complained to police that Leff had threatened to beat up a woman who refused to give her $1.

Deputies who responded to the scene saw and heard Leff yelling obscenities at someone inside a car stopped at the red light where she had set up shop, according to the Bradenton Herald.

While she was being taken away to the Manatee County jail, deputies told the outlet that Leff “was extremely aggressive and verbally abusive.”

Police arrested her on charges of panhandling and engaging in conduct that implies threat of injury.

Leff was previously arrested twice for the misuse of the 911 system, according to the Miami Herald.

In Dec. 2018, officers spoke with Leff after receiving complaints of her panhandling in the area.

The outlet said when they arrived, Leff allegedly yelled and told the officer she was going to call 911 and he subsequently arrested her for the charge of misuse of the 911 system.

Just 10 minutes later, Leff somehow managed to call the police again from the back of the patrol car, landing her another charge of the same crime, according to the Miami Herald.

The outlet reported that Leff was arrested twice between Nov. 2017 and Jan. 2018 on charges of trespassing, possession of drug paraphernalia and disorderly conduct, as well as another panhandling charge.

A new ordinance was recently passed in Manatee County making it illegal for panhandlers or pedestrians to remain in the median of “highly traveled” roads after an outcry over instances of violence by homeless people in the area, according to the Bradenton Herald.