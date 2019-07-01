Flooding fight continues in Illinois

Il. — Alexander County officials are asking for volunteers to help out by sandbagging around homes and businesses.

The area continues to be under a flood warning with possible showers all week.

James Myers, the volunteer coordinator at McClure, says they need all the help they can get. “It’s critical. There’s water in houses. There’s houses where it’s inching up slowly so they’re watching it come. They are watching it but they can’t stop it.”

Sunday, June 30, a couple dozen volunteers showed up but more are needed.

The workers are spread thin trying to save as many buildings as they can.