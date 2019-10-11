Flooding causes major road closure in the Branson area

BRANSON, Mo- The Branson Fire and Rescue says that E. Highway 76 between Knox ave. and the roundabout is closed.

MoDOT crews on scene tell Ozarks First that they do not know when the road will open back up.

MoDOT issued a press release saying to use alternate routes:

Drivers are urged to use alternate routes including Route 65 and Route 160 to get around the closed section of Route 76

Route 76 will remain closed until MoDOT geologist and engineers can determine the extent of the landslide and its potential impacts on the stability of Route 76

A section of shoreline up to the highway has sloughed off and also damaged electrical utility infrastructure.

Branson Fire and Rescue says part of the city campground along Lake Taneycomo is closed from flooding, Stockstill part is still closed. Below is a video of the campground.

A power outage is reported from Lake Taneycomo west to Fall Creek Road due to a power line/ transformer issue on Lakeshore Drive.

A portion of Fall Creek is closed from Wildwood to Country Bluff. And Roark Valley Road from Forsyth to Truman is also closed.

All low water crossings are closed along Fall Creek.