Flash flooding hit Eureka causing flood damage

Ar. — Flash flooding conditions effected more areas than just Camden County.

After heavy rainfall last night businesses and homes in Eureka sustained flood damage.

Several roads are still closed today in Eureka and the surrounding areas.

Officials say at least one vehicle was stuck in high waters in this unprecedented weather event for the city.

Scott Barthelmass, apart of the Eureka Fire Protection District, says the flooding is in a lot of places. “We have flash flooding and stuff around the district. I have never seen it like this before on Central. We might have a little bit of puddling and stuff down here but this is a pretty significant event.”

Drivers are warned to pay attention to road closures and to not try to drive through flooded areas.