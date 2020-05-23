Flash flood hits campsites near Norman

NORMAN, Ark. (KARK) – Around 2:30 a.m. multiple tents and one vehicle were washed into the Caddo River according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.
All the campers evacuated beforehand and there are no reports of injuries at this time.
