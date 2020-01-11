Flags to fly at half-staff at all Missouri fire stations on Saturday to honor McCormick

State Rep. Mike Haffner, R-Pleasant Hill, addresses the Missouri House about the death of firefighter Charles McCormick during a January 8, 2020 floor speech. State Rep. Joe Runions, D-Grandview, is to Haffner’s right (photo courtesy of Tim Bommel at House Communications)

CASS COUNTY (MONET)– Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday morning in Lee’s Summit for a firefighter/paramedic who died Sunday (January 5) while battling a house fire in western Missouri’s Peculiar.

The service will begin Saturday at 11 a.m. at Abundant Life Church. Firefighters from across the state are expected to attend.

Governor Mike Parson has ordered U.S. and Missouri flags to be flown at half-staff at every fire station in Missouri on Saturday, in honor of Charles McCormick. The governor has also ordered flags to be flown at half-staff Saturday at the Fire Fighters Memorial of Missouri, which is located in mid-Missouri’s Kingdom City. Flags will also be at half-staff at all government buildings in Cass County.

“Firefighter-paramedic Charles McCormick lived his life as a devoted public servant committed to protecting others,” Governor Parson said in a written statement. “He made the ultimate sacrifice, and he will always be remembered for his legacy of bravely serving his community, state and nation so that others could be safe. Firefighter-Paramedic McCormick’s tragic passing serves as a reminder of the sacrifices made by members of Missouri’s fire service, who take on risks each day to protect their neighbors and people they may never meet.”

During Wednesday’s opening day of the 2020 legislative session in Jefferson City, the Missouri House honored the 30-year-old McCormick with a moment of silence.

State Rep. Mike Haffner, R-Pleasant Hill, asked Cass County’s House delegation from both parties to join him. State Rep. Joe Runions, D-Grandview, stood at Haffner’s right, with other delegation members nearby.

“We’re deeply saddened by this tragic loss,” Haffner said on the House floor. “Our first responders make great sacrifices to serve and protect.”

Representative Haffner praises Mr. McCormick’s military service and his courage. McCormick served in the Missouri National Guard’s 1135th Engineer Company from 2011 to 2014.

“We’re eternally grateful for his service and his sacrifice. On behalf of the people of the great state of Missouri, I would like to extend our deepest sympathies to his fellow firefighters, particularly to his family,” Haffner said on the floor.

Governor Parson says McCormick is survived by his wife and three young sons.