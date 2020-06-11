FLAG DAY: Ceremonies will be held outside Greene County Historic Courthouse this year

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — On Monday, June 15, 2020, the Sons of the American Revolution will be joined with Greene County officeholders, department heads, and employees for a Special Flag Day ceremony outdoors.

According to the County of Greene, the event will be held at the southwest corner for Greene County Historic Courthouse lawn near Central Street.

Presiding Commissioner Bob Dixon said, “At a time when we are searching for things that unite us, it is fitting to look to our flag. From the early colonists to today, our flag has stood in every situation as a promise of ‘liberty and justice for all.’ This Flag Day, I hope everyone will take the opportunity to remember just how much progress we have made under that banner and unite for the progress that still needs to be made.”

Normally the Flag Day ceremony is held inside. However, due to COVID-19 the building remains closed.

This year the flag marks its 104th anniversary of National Flag day and it is celebrated in June to commemorate the adoption of the United States flag of the Second Continental Congress.