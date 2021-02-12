Five ways to keep your pet safe from cold weather

BOSTON, MA – MARCH 14: Dogs play in the snow on the Boston Common as Winter Storm Stella bears down on March 14, 2017 in Boston, Massachussets. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — As the cold weather intensifies, it’s important to remember the furry friends who are not always safe in harsh temperatures.

Using tips from the American Veterinary Medical Association (AMVA), Ozarks First compiled five tips to keep in mind regarding your pets and cold weather.

1. Check paws

If walking a dog in cold weather, check the paws to ensure no active cold-weather injuries. Cracked or bleeding paws can occur as the air gets below freezing. Along with checking paws, be sure to wipe them off after a walk in the snow. Antifreeze, ice salts, etc. can be dangerous to pets, so it is important to clean off any contact they have with the ground.

2. Keep toxic chemicals away

On a related note, keep any personal chemicals used in cold weather away from pets. Especially if using a garage or basement as shelter, be sure all hazardous materials are out of reach for the pet. Additionally, keep in mind foods such as onions, xylitol (a sugar substitute) and chocolate are harmful to animals and should be kept out of reach as well.

3. Get pet-sized winter apparel

Especially if a pet has short fur, it can be helpful to dress them up in appropriately sized snow boots and a winter coat or sweater. These can be found at most pet stores and online. Make sure to dry the outfit between walks, or have multiple on hand so the animal is not wearing a damp sweater in the below-freezing temperatures.

4. Feed well

Maintain a healthy weight for the pet. Although some might believe extra weight on a pet is a benefit against the cold, it is best to consult a Veterinarian for the best feeding practices when it comes to a specific pet.

5. Keep pets inside

The best practice for extended cold weather is to keep a pet inside. If possible, prepare a place in the house where a pet can stay in a regulated warm climate.