Five teens charged with capital murder in Biloxi

News

by: Kendra Day

Posted: / Updated:

BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) — Biloxi Police charged five teens with capital murder after a robbery turned deadly Monday afternoon.

Police say they robbed a girl under the age of 18 and threatened her at gunpoint. Authorities say a fight broke out the victim was shot and killed.

The suspects’ ages range from 15-years-old to 17-years-old: Yakeshia Blackmon (17), Willow Blackmon (15), Jasmine Kelley (15), Jarvis Cook (17) and Jaquez Porter (17).

  • Willow Blackmon
  • Yakeshia Blackmon
  • Jaquez Porter
  • Jarvis Cook
  • Jasmine Kelley

Bond for four of the suspects was set at $1,000,000. Cook was granted no bond because he was already out on bond for aggravated assault when this crime was committed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Trending Stories

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now