LEBANON, Mo.– Five were injured in a car accident in Laclede county last night.

At about 7:45 p.m., a van with four people in it, two of them minors, was travelling westbound on Interstate 44, when they were struck head-on by a car driving on the wrong side of the road.

All five involved in the accident were injured, with the driver of the car going the wrong way being the only serious injury reported.