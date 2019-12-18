Five infants die in Webster County from unsafe sleep since 2015

MORDOVIA, RUSSIA – SEPTEMBER 26, 2019: Children sleeping in a prison nursery under Prison Colony No 2 of the Mordovia Republic Branch of the Russian Federal Penitentiary Service. Prison Colony No 2 is Russia’s first correctional facility allowing convicted mothers to reside with their children under three years old. Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS (Photo by Stanislav KrasilnikovTASS via Getty Images)

WEBSTER COUNTY — With cold temperatures going down and winter upon us, most parents find themselves worried about making sure their infant is warm enough at night or during nap time.

Leading parents to either take their infant into bed with them or placing blankets into cribs.



According to the Webster County Coroner Office, five infants have died from unsafe sleep in Webster County since 2015. Meaning one family has to deal with the loss of their child each year due to hazardous sleeping arrangements.

The Center for Disease Control and the American Academy of Pediatrics recommend using wearable blankets or one-piece sleepers.



According to Webster County Coroner, investigating why and how a child’s death occurred is sad yet challenging.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates about 3,500 sleep-related infant deaths in the United States annually.

Studies show infants placed in bed with you can lead to blocking his or her airway accidentally, which includes the bedding of the adult bed or overlaid by another person. However, placing pillows, blankets, stuffed toys, or other soft bedding could increase the chance of an infant’s airway becoming obstructed.



According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, infant sleep-related deaths occur from soft bedding at 69% each year. As for adult beds, an infant’s death is 19% due to an infant overlaid by a parent and 12% from becoming squished between the mattress or an adult bed and a wall.

American Academy of Pediatrics recommends to place children on their backs in a baby crib without soft bedding, toys and not on their side of the stomach.

Webster County Coroner’s Office and Webster County Child Fatality encourage to help prevent these deaths by informing those who have infants at home.

For further safe sleeping environment information; please contact your pediatrician.