Fisher-Price recalls 71,000 inclined-sleeper accessories

SPRINGFIELD – A warning for people caring for babies, Fisher-Price and the Consumer Product Safety Commission has recalled 71,000 inclined-sleeper accessories.

The recall includes all models of the Ultra-Lite Day and Night Play Yard. No children have been hurt, but the company says there are safety concerns.

Pediatrician Dr. Laura Waters says the American Academy Of Pediatrics recommends all babies sleep on a firm, flat surface.

“Part of the concern about the incline is that in infants, when they’re more upright, their heads are so much bigger and heavier than their body,” Dr. Laura Waters, a Mercy Pediatrician said. “Typically it allows for their airways to kind of kink off and for their heads to bend down, which then increases the risk of not getting as good of oxygen flow and that sort of thing. It would increase the risk of something like suffocation.”

In April, Fisher-Price issued a recall for nearly five million Rock ‘n Play sleepers. That product was linked to more than 30 infant deaths in 10 years.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

