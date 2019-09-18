First responders honored with appreciation breakfast by Springfield Chamber of Commerce

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Chamber of Commerce honored Springfield’s first responders with an appreciation breakfast.

Men and women representing local police, fire, paramedics, highway patrol, dispatch, and the sheriff’s office were in attendance.

This is the third-annual first-responders appreciation breakfast where community members have the chance to express gratitude for the people who run toward emergencies while everyone else is running away.

“These hard-working men and women are willing to take these hard jobs to do that so we can go about our daily lives,” Rick Hughlett, Sponsor of the event. “In our businesses, on the road, in our homes. So it’s just a chance for us to come together and honor them.”

SPD Honor Guard presented colors, and Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott led a prayer before breakfast.