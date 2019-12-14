First responders face heavy fire in Cuba, Missouri

CUBA, Mo. — The Cuba Fire District dispatched to a first alarm commercial structure at 12:05 a.m.on Dec. 13. Law Enforcement was on scene.

By the time the crew left the station, it had become a second alarm. The first crew secured water and Command reported a large single-story wood frame building involved.

Crews faced flying embers that were starting small spot fire across the street in trees and yards as well as a roof of a residential structure.

Shortly after additional companies arrived, the third alarm upgraded, so crews rotated – more hand lines placed in service.

Eight agencies and 31 firefighters worked to bring the fire under control, with no injuries reported or equipment lost. Roadways in the area were immediately shut down.

According to Cuba Fire District Facebook page, the fire is undetermined at this time and is considered suspicious, with no utilities to the structure.

If anyone has any information, they can contact, Cuba Fire Protection District agency or Cuba Police.