First responders assist large debris fire in Doolittle

News

by: Jasmine Perry

Posted: / Updated:

DOOLITTLE, Mo. — Pumper Tanker 6615 assisted on this large debris fire with Rolla Rural Fire Protection District on Thursday at Highway O. This was originally a residential structure fire dispatch, St.James Fire Protection also assisted. 

While assisting at the fire, the crew responded to a heroin overdose with CPR in progress and was able to administer narcan and revive the subject. 

According Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District, please do not make a comment criticizing the use of narcan. It will be deleted immediately. We are not here to judge, we are here to save lives.

