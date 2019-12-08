First Responders arrive at a Structure Fire near Branson West

News

by: Jasmine Perry

Posted: / Updated:

GALENA, Mo.– A structure fire at a home broke out on Y-HWY Pioneer Pt Rd. Lake Forrest Drive, early this morning at 12:10 a.m. Dec. 8.

Dispatch reports caller on scene stated there was an active fire in the basement. The Southern County Fire Protection arrived at the scene at 12:33 a.m.

Reports have been made that smoke is coming from the roof at 7:19 a.m. Multi level residents with smoke and flames showing from the roof. Wires arcing.

According to The Southern County Fire Protection, the fire is two separate incidents in the same area.

Since 8:07 a.m. the crew has had the fire working on overhaul. Units remain on scene.

This is a developing story.

Trending Stories