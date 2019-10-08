First responders and law enforcement honored with public safety awards

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Multiple first responders and law enforcement from the Ozarks were among those honored today with the state’s highest public safety awards.

Presented by Governor Mike Parson, eight men were given the governor’s medal for their roles in the attempted rescue of the late Greene County deputy Aaron Roberts who passed last year after his vehicle was swept off-the-road during heavy rains.

And a sergeant with Stone County was honored with the Medal of Valor for diving into Table Rock Lake to rescue people during the duck boat tragedy last July.

