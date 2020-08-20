First new movies set to release in theaters since March

BRANSON, Mo. – As the AMC theater in Springfield reopens Thursday, Branson’s IMAX theater is gearing up for their first new movie premiere since it first shut down in March due to the pandemic.

The Branson IMAX has been open since June and has played classic movies during its summer rewind series. Their first new movie release will be this weekend featuring Unhinged starring Russell Crowe.

Becky Blair is the creative manager at the Branson IMAX. She is optimistic that business will begin to pick up now with new movies premiering at the IMAX and said, “Branson has always been a great destination for the fall. We’ve got beautiful leaves and scenery and things going on. On top of the fact that Hollywood has a backlog of six months of movies that no one has seen.”

Blair also spoke of the new precautions the theater has implemented to keep their customers safe.