First local baby of the New Year born at Mercy Hospital in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Paisley Rose is the first newborn baby at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, Missouri.

Rose was born on Jan. 1, 2020, at 12:17 a.m. weighed in at 5 pounds, 13 ounces, and 18 inches long.

Paisley was born with a cleft lip and palate and will continue to receive care in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at Mercy Hospital in Springfield.

The mother-baby staff at Mercy brought a pile of presents for the arrival as the first baby of the New Year.

“We love that our careers allow us to be a part of these special moments,” said Deana Holland, Mercy clinical supervisor. “Every delivery is so unique and priceless, but it is always so special when we get to celebrate the first baby of the new year.”

Mother, Britney Dinger, and father, Joseph Rose, released this picture and information of beautiful baby Paisley.