First Friday Art Walk to help raise funds for injured MSU student

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Missouri State University’s Brick City Gallery took a different approach to the First Friday Art Walk today: a fundraiser for a fellow artist who was recently injured in a motorcycle accident.

The fundraiser was held for Emily Cunningham to provide help with medical expenses.

“Her brother was driving and they took a corner and hit an oil slick,” said Deidre Argyle, Asst. Professor of Sculpture at MSU. “He lost control of the bike and both him and Emily have been in the hospital.

“He’s been released but Emily is looking at a year recovery with a broken pelvis.”

MSU faculty, staff, students and local artists in the community came together to donate art to sell at the fundraiser.

Emily’s friends have set up a GoFundMe page. If you would like to donate, click here.