First Friday Art Walk returns, Guests encouraged to partake responsibly

News
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Nine different Springfield businesses are opening up to play some part in the first First Friday Art Walk the community has hosted since events started shutting down and postponing back in the earlier part of 2020.

The return of this Springfield tradition is set to kick off on the evening of August 7, 2020.

The Bonsai Guy, BookMarx, The Creamery Arts Center, Drury Pool Arts Center, Equality Healthcare, Fresh Gallery, The History Museum on the Square, Hotel Vandivort, and Kokoro Training Academy are listed as participating businesses.

Guests are encouraged to follow masking guidelines and practice social distancing.

