First confirmed case of CWD found in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Conservation reported their first confirmed case of chronic wasting disease in which was found in Pulaski County.

The case is from an adult male deer which was harvested by a hunter near Waynesville, Missouri, according to the MDC.

MDC is providing hunters in Pulaski Count with opportunities to have their harvested deer sampled for CWD. The Department of Conservation is also offering statewide CWD sampling and testing of harvested deer during the entire deer season at selection locations.

To find locations and for more information click here.