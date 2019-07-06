First ‘cat cafe’ opens in the Ozarks

JOPLIN – Cat cafes are becoming increasingly popular in other countries and across big cities in the U.S. There wasn’t one in southwest Missouri until today.

“We have three other cats and we recently lost two, two of them died so we were wanting another one to help fill the hole, I think so, I’m hoping this one is the one we found, you like this one, yeah I love it, yeah I think we found one,” Raina Norris, Monett Resident said.

The lounge is located in North Park Mall. It costs five dollars to spend a half-hour with the kittens. Adoptions run $90 and include spaying or neutering and all necessary inoculations.

Raina Norris and her daughter drove from Monett to come to the store. They were among the first visitors into the store.

The mother and daughter didn’t come away empty handed. They went home with little chewbacca.

Tiny Tigers is open from 12 to 7 p.m., Saturday and 12 to 6 p.m. on Sunday. 20 to 25 guests are allowed in the store at one time.