First Baptist Church comes down in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. (KSN) – First Baptist Church was completed in 1926 at 7th and Pearl is coming down. It will make way for a new judicial center and building for Jasper County.

“Pearl Ave. will be closed b/w 6th & 7th Streets during the demolition of the former church at 7th & Pearl Ave. Byers Ave. is the detour. Drivers will also experience a lane drop on westbound 7th St. for approximately two weeks. Work was planned to start Feb. 6. The demo is part of Jasper County’s construction for its new County Courthouse.” — JOPLIN CITY GOVERNMENT

The original structure featured pillars on the west side and long steps leading up to the front doors. In 1980 the west side pillars were encased within the structure as the new foyer was created.

Sources tell us in late 2019 First Baptist leaders declined the expensive process of removing and preserving the pillars for their new building and relocating them to their property near 44th and Connecticut.

