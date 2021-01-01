First baby of 2021 makes her grand entrance

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- The first baby of 2021 made it’s grand entrance at 12:17 a.m. at Cox South and it’s a girl.

Baby Brynlei, weighed six pounds, two ounces, and 18 inches long. According to a press release from the hospital the new baby was already awake and alert.

“It took her no time to open her eyes,” says mom Whitney Evans. Brynlei is Whitney’s third child, the first daughter after two sons.

The family was presented with a commemorative basket in celebration of the baby’s birth. It included a stuffed bear, blanket, pillow, letterboard set, and other gifts from the CoxHealth Auxiliary and gift shop.

