(KOLR) — The first American woman to complete a Spacewalk is now the first woman to go to the deepest point of the ocean.

Former NASA astronaut Kathy Sullivan took the five-hour expedition going more than 35,800 feet below the surface of the Pacific Ocean.

Kathy says space is where to go for a picture postcard view, but you go to the sea to be dazzled by the variety and abundance of life on Earth.