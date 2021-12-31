Fireworks for a cause: Meet the charity behind Lone Star NYE

Clouds have remained overnight into early today ahead of a potent storm that will impact the Ozarks late tonight into Saturday. We'll see some peeks of sunshine, especially early with a lot more cloud cover late on this afternoon. Highs are looking even warmer than yesterday as the southwesterly wind becomes stronger. Highs look to rise back into the middle and upper 60s under mainly cloudy conditions. As this area of low pressure closes in, rain chances go up, and we're looking at the possibility of a stray shower or two later on this evening. Chances for moisture drastically increase as we progress through the late evening with showers and thunderstorms on the table. We have the potential for a few stronger to severe storms on tap, especially SE of the Ozarks. Small hail and gusty winds would be the primary concerns in the strongest of storms. We do have a Marginal to Slight Risk in play for our southern and eastern neighborhoods. Cold air will crash in behind the cold front and this will switch our threat from severe weather to winter weather into Saturday. Temps are going to tumble from the 40s and 50s early to the 20s late and that will lead to a changeover from rain to a wintry mix. Snow will be more likely north of the area with a mixed bag likely across much of the viewing area. 1-2" of snow and sleet is looking like a good bet for our northern communities with isolated amounts higher than that. Freezing rain accumulations up to a quarter of an inch are possible to the north as well and this could create some power outages. Winter Weather Advisories have been issued and expanded to now include the metro area for Saturday into early Sunday. A coating of snow is on tap for Springfield and throughout the heart of the viewing area with a light glaze of ice possible as well. Side roads especially could become slick late Saturday so make sure you travel with caution. Arctic air takes over in the wake of the cold front with lows near 10 on New Year’s Night. Wind Chills will be near 0 so make sure you bundle up out there. Highs on Sunday will only be in the teens and 20s on Sunday with a few flurries possible as this upper-level part of this system pulls away. Sunshine takes over as high pressure builds in for the first week of the new year. Temperatures begin to rebound too with highs back into the 50s by Tuesday. A cold front moves in Wednesday and this sets the stage for another wintry blast. Temps look to fall back into the 30s and 40s on Wednesday which is cooler than average for early January. Another disturbance moves in and with the cold air in place, we'll see the chance for a few snow showers Thursday.

Have a great weekend! Happy New Year!