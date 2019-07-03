Firework tent run by church youth group robbed

AURORA, Mo. — A youth group at a church in Aurora may not be getting as much funding after the church’s fireworks stand was robbed yesterday.

Frances Lin visited the firework stand put on by “Engage Church”.

The church members who run the firework tent said early yesterday morning someone or people stole thousands of dollars worth of fireworks.

They’re very upset because all the proceeds were going to go to the church’s youth group.

Trish Gatewood, a member of the church, was the one who discovered the robbery. “My daughter and I came in yesterday morning and part of the tent was down over here, and then I noticed a bunch of the big fireworks were gone, and so we called the guy who runs the tent, we just kind of like are here, and told him a bunch of stuff was missing and stuff like that, and then we figured out that we were robbed.”

The church says that they just want the fireworks back, and if they are returned they will not press charges.