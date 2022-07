KIMBERLING CITY, Mo. — Several first responders arrived at a smoke shack located in Kimberling City last Tuesday night after flames were seen at the back of the restaurant.

Pop’s Smoke Shack sustained major damage as a result of the fire and according to the owners is a complete loss. All of the shack’s smokers and the kegerator were damaged beyond repair.

A Kimberling City officer who was in the area saw flames coming from the shack and put in a call to dispatch. No injuries were reported.