Firefighters respond to alarm at Branson’s Wild World

BRANSON, Mo. — Monday evening around 6:30pm Branson firefighters were alerted to a fire at Wild World Animal Adventure.

As the crew rolled in they found smoke in the rear of the building. After laddering the building and checking the HVAC units one of the units was found to have malfunctioned, causing the smoke.

On the Branson Professional Firefighters Local 152 facebook page, the firefighters say that virtually all commercial buildings in the city have fire alarm systems that work to prevent damage to the businesses by alerting fire crews well in advance of fires.

Thankfully no animals were harmed and the smoke was evacuated from the building.