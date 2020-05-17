Firefighters hurt in downtown Los Angeles fire, witnesses react

Firefighters respond to an explosion in downtown Los Angeles that has injured multiple firefighters and caused a fire that spread to several buildings, Saturday, May 16, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Stefanie Dazio)

Jeff Nguyen

KCAL, KCBS, cell phone/Jessica Christian

(CNN Newsource) — Cell phone, video captured thick smoke and flames shooting high above this building. Following an explosion near L.A.’s Toy District and Little Tokyo.

Photographer Jessica Christian documented the images during her evening walk.

Photographer and witness Jessica Christian said, “Like cause it was a bunch of miniature like just big bangs.”

Other witnesses could hear the blast from blocks away.

Another witness Jeralyn Cleveland said, “All of a sudden just a big explosion. It looked like a mushroom cloud of smoke. Fire just everywhere.”

According to the fire department, crews were sent here for a fire at a one story building on the 300 block of East Boyd Street.

As firefighters made their way into the burning structure.

Los Angeles Fire Department Capt. Erik Scott said, “There was a significant explosion that caused a mayday report due to multiple firefighters potentially being injured.”

Investigators say the building housed the business called smoke tokes,

“Appears to be a supplier for those that make butane honey oil,” Capt. Scott said.

Investigators say it appears to be illegal business while Jessica Christian who lives nearby says there are plenty of these marijuana oil operations in the area .

Christian said, “Like over there, if you even just like go by and walk by them, it’s all CBD and butane’s highly volatile. So it makes sense for that to be what those explosions were.”