Firefighters battle blaze at Branson campground

BRANSON, Mo. — Firefighters battled a blaze at ABC Campground outside the Branson city limits Wednesday night.

A post on the Branson Professional Firefighters Local 152 Facebook page stated that Branson and Western Taney County Fire Departments worked together to put out an RV fire. The occupants were inside at the time of the fire, but were able to escape unharmed. Firefighters were able to recover several personal items for the occupants.

TCAD was on scene serving as medical standby. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Photos courtesy Battalion Chief Josh Boehm

