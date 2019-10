SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A house fire broke out at Dale and Keller around 2:15 p.m. on Thursday.

According to reports, the blaze began in the garage and proved difficult for the firefighters to combat the flames.

Eventually, the crew was able to put the fire out.

No residents were injured, however, one firefighter suffered an injury and is currently in unknown condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story and we will update once more information is available.