Fire station storm damage: A ‘complete loss’

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Mo. — OzarksFirst is still following storm damage after last night’s storm.

The storm had, so far, three confirmed tornadoes as it traveled through the Ozarks, causing thousands of people in Springfield to be without power and many others with damage to their homes and businesses.

In Eastern Douglas County, one of the fire stations there sustained some damage, as well.

While firefighters were out, helping people during the storms last night, they came back to find station number 3 with a tree on the back part of the building, rendering it a “complete loss,” according to Eastern Douglas County Fire Chief, Chris Hammett.

“Sometime during the night, during the storms, this tree came in here and took out the back part of the firehouse here,” said Hammett. “You see, this is what’s left.”

Hammett says there aren’t any reports of injuries as a result of the storm.

“Just grateful that nobody was hurt, you know, could’ve been a lot worse. We’re going to have to rebuild,” Hammett said. “We have to have a firehouse in this area…protect our residents. Right now we have the fire trucks stored in a local resident’s barn for the time being.”

Hammett says the rebuild will cost about $30,000 dollars to replace the station.

The National Weather Service has not confirmed if the damage done to that Eastern Douglas County Fire Station was caused by a tornado.